Scream 7, the seventh installment in the long-standing slasher franchise, is set for its theatrical debut on February 27, 2026. Neve Campbell reprises her role as Sidney Prescott after starring in the first four films, and her inclusion has added to the sequel’s strong fan anticipation. With momentum building ahead of its release, the movie is already eyeing major box office milestones. According to Variety, the sequel is tracking for a solid North American opening in the $45-50 million range, which could allow it to potentially surpass Scream VI’s $44.5 million domestic debut.

If the sequel launches in line with those projections, Scream 7 will also be targeting the franchise’s highest-grossing entry: the original 1996 Scream, which earned $173 million worldwide. According to The Numbers, the Scream series currently sits just under the $1 billion global milestone – at around $910 million worldwide, meaning the new installment could also help the franchise close the approximately $90 million gap and cross that benchmark figure.

While it remains to be seen whether the upcoming sequel can clear one or all of these box-office milestones, here’s a closer look at how much Scream 7 would need to earn worldwide, relative to its reported budget, to break even theatrically.

Scream 7 – Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

The film was produced on a reported budget of $45 million, meaning it would need to earn roughly $112.5 million worldwide to reach its theatrical break-even point using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. If the sequel opens within the projected $45-50 million domestic range and delivers an international performance comparable to the last entry, Scream VI (around $58 million overseas), it appears well-positioned to clear its break-even threshold and move into the profitability zone. However, the film’s actual box office trajectory will become clear as its theatrical run progresses in the coming weeks.

What’s Scream 7 All About – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the seventh installment in the Scream film series is about a new Ghostface killer who shatters the quiet life Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built in a small town. When her daughter (Isabel May) is targeted, Sidney is forced to face her past again to protect her family and stop the killings before more lives are lost.

Scream 7 – Official Trailer

