After collecting $4.4 million over the Feb 20-22 weekend, Sam Raimi’s latest directorial venture, Send Help, added another $0.4 million on Monday and $0.6 million on Tuesday’s discount day. This has pushed its domestic total to $56.4 million, making it the third-highest-grossing release of 2026 so far, behind GOAT ($60.4 million) and Wuthering Heights ($63 million), according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart. Coupled with $27.5 million from international markets, the survival horror movie has now reached a global tally of $83.9 million.

On Track To Surpass Sam Raimi’s 2009 Horror Hit

At this stage, the Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien starrer needs an additional $6.9 million worldwide to surpass Sam Raimi’s popular 2009 horror hit Drag Me to Hell. Given its steady hold, the film is expected to cross that milestone in the coming days, particularly if it benefits from a weekend boost between February 27 and March 1.

As the film continues its theatrical run and approaches the four-week mark, it is also closing in on the worldwide earnings of the 2018 hit faith-based drama I Can Only Imagine, whose sequel, I Can Only Imagine 2, is currently playing in theaters. Here’s how much more Send Help needs to earn to overtake it at the global box office.

Send Help vs. I Can Only Imagine – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up against each other, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $56.4 million

International: $27.5 million

Worldwide: $83.9 million

I Can Only Imagine – Box Office Summary

North America: $83.5 million

International: $2.6 million

Worldwide: $86.1 million

While I Can Only Imagine mainly relied on its strong domestic run, Send Help is showing a more balanced performance globally, with a significantly higher international haul. With a current worldwide total of $83.9 million, the Sam Raimi-directed directorial is just $2.2 million away from overtaking the 2018 faith-based hit. Given its ongoing theatrical momentum and a potential weekend boost, Send Help appears well-positioned to surpass I Can Only Imagine on the global chart in the near term. The final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

Send Help: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Official Trailer

