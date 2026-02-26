Sony Animation’s latest animated release, GOAT, has pulled off a notable run within months of hitting theaters. Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the sports comedy arrived on February 13, sharing its debut frame with Wuthering Heights starring Margot Robbie and Crime 101 led by Chris Hemsworth. Competition did not slow it down. Even with holdover titles like Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and The Housemaid playing across global theaters, GOAT kept drawing crowds and holding screens worldwide.

GOAT Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, GOAT has earned $104.3 million worldwide. It stands as the second movie after Wuthering Heights to cross the three-figure mark and the first animated release to do so in the current cycle. Domestic earnings account for 57.8% of total earnings, totaling $60.3 million from North America. International markets have added another $44 million.

GOAT Box Office Summary

North America – $60.3 million

International – $44 million

Worldwide – $104.3 million

Crossing $100 million carries weight for Sony. Original animated films often face a tough road unless backed by Disney. GOAT managed to overcome that barrier through its own brand power and audience interest. Greater gains could come once the film rolls out in key overseas markets like Japan and, especially, China, where animated features often find strong support.

GOAT Surpasses Top Faith-Based Animated Films

Within two weeks, GOAT also climbed past two of the top three faith-based animated hits in global history. It moved ahead of Angel Studios’ David and The King of Kings in worldwide totals. David, released during Christmas last year, closed its run at $83.9 million. The King of Kings followed closely with $83.2 million. GOAT’s $104.3 million now stands comfortably above both.

Budget, Break-Even Target, & What Lies Ahead

Backed by an $80-$90 million budget, GOAT still faces a long road toward profitability. A global total of at least $200 million remains the target to reach the break-even range. Current numbers show promise, yet the climb toward that mark will demand sustained ticket sales in the weeks ahead.

GOAT Plot & Cast

The ensemble voice cast includes Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Jennifer Hudson, and Stephen Curry, among others.

The film follows an anthropomorphic goat named Will Harris, who aspires to become the greatest of all time at a basketball-like sport known as roarball.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

