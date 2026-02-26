After collecting $14 million in North America over the February 20-22 weekend, Wuthering Heights trailed only Sony’s latest animated feature, GOAT, which collected $16.9 million in the same period. However, the tables turned when Emerald Fennell’s dark romance raked in $1.2 million on Monday and a strong $2 million on discount Tuesday, pulling comfortably ahead of GOAT’s $0.8 million and $1.4 million weekday totals, respectively.

Thanks to the weekday boost, the romantic drama’s domestic tally has now reached $63 million. That push has taken the film to the No. 1 spot on the 2026 domestic and worldwide earnings charts, ahead of GOAT’s No.2 position. At its current pace, the film is projected to finish its theatrical run in the $100-115 million range domestically.

Worldwide Earnings & Break-Even Point

Globally, the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer has earned $159 million so far, thanks to its solid $96 million overseas haul. Based on its reported $80 million production budget and the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule, Wuthering Heights still needs roughly $41 million more to reach its estimated $200 million break-even mark. Given its steady weekday holds and healthy weekend numbers, the film appears well-positioned to hit that milestone in the coming weeks.

As its theatrical run continues, the film has already surpassed the lifetime grosses of several past hits and is now closing in on the worldwide total of Robert Zemeckis’ 2012 Oscar-nominated aviation drama Flight. Here’s how much more Wuthering Heights needs to earn to overtake the Denzel Washington-led film at the global box office.

Wuthering Heights vs. Flight – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $63 million

International: $96 million

Worldwide: $159 million

Flight – Box Office Summary

North America: $93.8 million

International: $68 million

Worldwide: $161.8 million

What the Numbers Indicate

While Flight maintains a clear lead of $30.8 million domestically, Wuthering Heights has delivered stronger overseas numbers, with its international haul significantly outperforming the Denzel Washington-led drama. The global gap between the two films now stands at just $2.8 million, meaning Emerald Fennell’s adaptation is well within reach of overtaking Flight worldwide.

Given its steady weekday holds and ongoing theatrical momentum, Wuthering Heights is well-positioned to surpass the aviation drama’s lifetime global total in the near future. Moreover, if the film continues to display strong legs in North America, it also has a realistic chance of matching its domestic total as its theatrical run progresses.

Wuthering Heights – Plot & Lead Cast

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Trailer

