Crime 101 continues its difficult run at the box office as it edges close to the $50 million mark worldwide. Directed by Bart Layton, the film earned strong praise from critics, yet audience turnout has failed to match that response. Released on February 12 alongside three other titles, the crime drama has struggled to keep pace with Wuthering Heights, led by Margot Robbie and GOAT from Sony Pictures, both of which moved ahead with stronger ticket sales.

Crime 101 Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, the global total for Chris Hemsworth starrer Crime 101 stands at $48 million against a $90 million budget. Domestic earnings contribute 55.5% of the haul, reaching $26.6 million across North American theaters. International markets have added $21.4 million so far.

Crime 101 Box Office Summary

North America – $26.6 million

International – $21.4 million

Worldwide – $48 million

A major release in China remains pending, a market that is often capable of lifting global totals for large productions.

Budget Gap & Break-Even Outlook

The film still requires $42 million more to match its production cost. Break-even calculations reach a far higher $225 million, a figure beyond reach during the theatrical window, confirming its status as a big-budget commercial failure.

Comparison With Nobody 2’s Worldwide Earnings

Comparative results place Crime 101 ahead of Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2, distributed by Universal Pictures. The sequel earned $43.2 million worldwide from a $25 million budget, including $21.6 million from North America.

Global earnings continue to move slowly toward $50 million as the theatrical run advances. Final totals remain limited by muted audience interest, even with critical approval and recognizable names like Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry attached to the project.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

