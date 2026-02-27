It has been an interesting race at the North American box office between Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights and Sony’s animated feature GOAT. The dark romantic drama pulled in $4.7 million on Friday, comfortably pulling ahead of GOAT, which earned $3.9 million. While the animated comedy bounced back to lead on Saturday and Sunday, Wuthering Heights regained momentum during the weekdays, posting stronger numbers from Monday through Wednesday. In fact, it was the only film to cross the $1 million mark on Wednesday (Feb 25).

As of now, the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer has collected $64.3 million in the domestic market, roughly 5% higher than GOAT’s $61.2 million North American total. It remains to be seen which film will ultimately finish ahead once their theatrical runs conclude.

Globally, however, the gap is far more substantial. With an overseas haul of $102.9 million compared to GOAT’s $44 million, Wuthering Heights has pushed its worldwide total to $167.2 million, far ahead of the animated sports comedy’s $105.2 million. At this stage, it appears unlikely that GOAT will be able to close the $62 million gap, though the final box office verdict for both films will become clear in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, as its theatrical run continues, Wuthering Heights is now on track to surpass the global total of James Gunn’s 2021 superhero film The Suicide Squad, starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and John Cena. Here’s how much more it needs to outgross the DCEU film worldwide.

Wuthering Heights vs. The Suicide Squad – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $64.3 million

International: $102.9 million

Worldwide: $167.2 million

The Suicide Squad – Box Office Summary

North America: $55.8 million

International: $112.9 million

Worldwide: $168.7 million

As the above numbers suggest, Wuthering Heights is set to overtake The Suicide Squad globally soon. With a current worldwide total of $167.2 million, the period romance is behind the DC superhero film by just $1.5 million. Domestically, the Emerald Fennell directorial already has a clear lead, having already outperformed James Gunn’s film by $8.5 million in North America.

At the international box office, The Suicide Squad still leads by $10 million. Given its ongoing theatrical run and steady weekday holds, Wuthering Heights appears well-positioned to close the remaining global shortfall and surpass the DC title in the coming days.

Wuthering Heights Plot

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: GOAT Box Office: Inches Away From Beating Ryan Gosling’s Oscar-Winning First Man Worldwide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News