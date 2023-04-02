Rupali Ganguly has carved a space for herself in the television world. Even after spending so many years in the industry, the actress is ruling at the top with her highly-successful show, Anupamaa. Recently, Rupali recalled getting fat-shamed by people and even got candid about the feeling of ‘failed mother’. Keep reading to know what she shared!

For the unversed, Rupali made her debut in the television world in the year 2000. It’s been 23 years and she’s still among the top names in the industry. Currently, 45 years old, the actress spoke her heart out about facing some mentally disturbing remarks about her age and body from people. She even revealed killing herself with negative thoughts about being a not-so-good mother.

While talking to ETimes, Rupali Ganguly said, “I started eating different things and I was 83 kilos and I was very fat. After a point even my ankles couldn’t bear my weight. When I would take my son to the pram for a stroll, people would say ‘Arre Tu toh Monisha hai Na, kitni Moti hogayi’. Maybe someone must have said that in a very nice way, but you feel bad. Won baat tab chubh jaati hai. An actress friend of mine came to meet me and she told me, Arre Tu toh aunty ban gayi,” while recalling getting fat-shamed.

Rupali Ganguly even shared her negative thoughts about her motherhood. She said, “Once the child is born, we women put too much pressure on ourselves that only breast milk should be given, again the conditioning that you have got as a child, you follow that. People come to give you advice. I did not lactate and it is fine. I want to tell all the mothers. I totally killed and judged myself, I felt like a failed mother over it that I can’t even feed my baby. I psyched myself completely.”

Thankfully, the Anupamaa actress is in a happy space right now and we wish her good luck in her career ahead!

