TRP is considered to be one of the most important things when it comes to the Indian television industry. With the TRP polls held, audiences get a general idea of how their favourite shows are fairing. Recently there were some shocking changes in the TRP rankings for shows like Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya. So let’s check them out.

Advertisement

Tv shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Hai Chahatein are some of the prominent shows that have been going on in the television industry and have been ruling the TRP charts for months and months now.

Advertisement

Talking about the TRP report for week 33, here is the list of shows that have been gaining a lot of audience and love. The show which is still dominating in first place for a long time is none other than Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa. While the show still maintains the top spot for this week, the ratings for the show have dropped since the track of Anuj Kapadia’s accident has begun leaving its fans disheartened and angry with the audience. While the last TRP report for the show had a 3.0 rating, this time the show bagged a rating of 2.9.

On the second spot, we have Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which has maintained this spot since the last report. This daily soap starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma has a rating of 2.3. Moving on to the third place, we have Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi-starrer ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’. This daily soap moved from fourth to third place with a ranking of 2.2 on the TRP chart.

Talking about the fourth place we have Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s Imlie. The daily soap had a rating of 2.1 on the TRP chart. The fifth and final spot on this list actually had a tie. The spot was shared by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Harshad Chopda alongside Pranali Rathod, and Kundali Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora. After disappearing from last week’s charts Kudali Bhagya has made a comeback securing a rating of 2.0 alongside Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata.

So what are your thoughts on this week’s TRP ratings? Do let us know in the comments

For more such facts and updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Anupamaa’ Actor Sagar Parekh: “My Chocolate-Boy Looks Often Draws Attention But I Have Never Been A Fan Of My Looks”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram