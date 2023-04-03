Actress Tina Datta has carved her name beautifully in the fashion niche. Recently, she walked as a showstopper for a top brand in Jaipur and now she show stopped at Pune Times Fashion Week. Having called as the most fashionable contestant of Bigg Boss season 16; Tina has been continuing this streak and never misses an opportunity to show us her fashionista side.

Tina walked the ramp at Pune Times Fashion Week for designer Ayushi Agarwal’s Eunioa. A beautifully carved maroon-wine coloured lehenga, with a velvet cape over it; this heavy lehenga was carried with utmost grace and elegance by Tina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about her experience walking as a showstopper yet again, Tina Datta says, “It’s always a pleasure to get back on the ramp. One of my happy places! I loved the outfit and the entire feel that it gave me. Fashion is a feeling, and blending it with your mood and nature.”

“I love to be a little experimental and see how it turns out. It makes me feel elated when everyone appreciates the little that I do and have started calling me a fashionista. All I do is keep going… Don’t let anyone or anything stop you!! That’s the trick,” added Tina Datta.

Eunoia by Ayushi celebrates Indian customs and traditions of an Indian wedding, it is thoughtfully crafted with perfect detailing, unique styles, textures and fabrics. Indeed, Tina justified the collection!!

Tina Datta will be soon seen as the lead in Sony Entertainment Television’s Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, airing from the 10th April at 9:00 PM IST.

Must Read: Indian Idol 13 Winner Rishi Singh Takes Home 25 Lakhs, Almost 13 Lakhs’ Worth Dazzling Car & An Indefinite Amount Of Love From Fans!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News