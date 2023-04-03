When Rakhi Sawant Appreciated Swara Bhasker For M*sturbating Excessively In Her Film & Shared An Animated D*ck Pic On ‘National M*sturbation Day’ Motivating Indians To Celebrate It!

TV actress Rakhi Sawant never fails to entertain her followers by leveraging social media at its best. She often makes headlines for her controversial statements. She once appreciated Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker for m*sturbating profusely. Scroll down to know more.

Rakhi keeps her fans and haters entertained with her quirky videos on social media. From the poop video where she was struggling with nature’s call to the one where she was endorsing condoms like kanda-batata, Rakhi’s Instagram page is brimming with hilarious videos!

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2019, Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram and appreciated Swara Bhasker for ‘m*sturbating excessively and motivating Indians to celebrate International M*sturbation Day’. It is worth pointing out that her statement was in reference to Swara’s masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding, which created quite a stir on social media. However, she deleted the post later.

She also shared a screenshot of a Wikipedia page that showed International M*sturbation Day is celebrated on 28th May. Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant is making headlines for her divorce from her husband, Adil Khan Durrani. Talking to ETimes, she said, “Yes, I earlier said that I won’t divorce Adil because I loved him very much even after he had harassed me and put me through so much trouble. In fact, when he used to fight with me, he often said he wanted a divorce because he wanted to marry again. But I never thought of divorcing him. Now after almost a month that I have been living alone, I have come to terms with the fact that there is no point in being married to this man who does not respect me at all. So, I am going to consult my advocate and seek a divorce from him. He is in jail, so obviously, I can’t divorce him now, but he will come out one day, and I will do it. I want to be free and want to live a peaceful life.”

For more updates on TV news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Sheezan Khan Returns To Social Media With Tunisha Sharma’s Old Videos After Being Released From Jail, Netizens Get Emotional As One Says “Tunni Must Be At Peace”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News