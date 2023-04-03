Actress Tunisha Sharma’s untimely death had sent shockwaves to the nation. The actress, who was just 20, reportedly committed suicide on sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan -e – Kabul, and her death went on to become a major controversy. Notably, her co-star and alleged boyfriend, Sheezan Khan was blamed for her death. Recently, the actor took to his social media and shared an emotional video of Tunisha Sharma that left his fans teary-eyed.

Sheezan, who was in custody for almost three months post the death of Tunisha, recently remembered the actress by sharing a video with a long note and wrote, ‘For mine only Tunni.’

As per reports, Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma were dating each other. The actor took to his social media and shared a heartwarming message for the actress. Sheezan called her an angel who transcended from heaven. The actor shared several unseen pictures with the late actor. He captioned the video, “A fairy descended from the sky of Shafq Khakshah her eyes got amazing style, Didn’t see myself, didn’t recognize myself. Arrogance is it, did not he know it, it came like a wind but the wind does not stop anywhere.” As soon as the video went viral, their fans were quick to react, and many dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “I am sure Tunni must be at peace n happy to read your poetry.”

Another user commented, “Stay strong and stay blessed.”

“Aapko bahut miss kiya, finally aap wapas aa gye love you both.”

“The jodi will always be our favourite.”

“Jo hume pasand hota hai, who kaha milta hai bhai. Kahi na kahi koi b wajah ho jati hai dur hone ki.”

“Saath chalna tha uske saath aur char kadam, lekin qismat ne kheli isi baji ki bichde mere humqadam.”

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma died by suicide in December last year and left a huge void behind. Let us know your thoughts about this emotional video.

