Salman Khan has been provided extra protection by the Maharashtra government after gunshots were fired near his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. Two accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), have been arrested by the police. Now, the latter’s father has broken his silence on his involvement. Below are all the details you need!

Vicky and Sagar hail from Mahsi village in Bihar’s West Champaran district. After the wrongdoing, they fled the city but were caught by the police in Bhuj, Gujarat, on Monday evening. The Mumbai Crime Branch has brought them to Mumbai for interrogation.

Sagar Pal’s father breaks silence on Salman Khan house fire incident!

Sagar Pal’s father, Joginder Shah, is shocked to learn about his involvement. He told NDTV, “I was really shocked to learn about his involvement through social media… We don’t know how it happened. He was never involved in any crime earlier. He was a simple person… he was working in Jalandhar (Punjab), I don’t know how he reached Mumbai.”

D Amarkesh, West Champaran Superintendent of Police, confirmed that no member of the accused’s family has been arrested.

More about Salman Khan house firing

Several celebrities and politicians are standing in solidarity with Salman. Lawrence Bishnoi‘s brother Anmol has taken responsibility and threatened to kill the superstar in a viral social media post.

Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, and Bharti Singh have condemned the act. Politicians Raj Thackeray, Baba Siddique, and Mahesh Manjrekar also reached Galaxy Apartments to meet the superstar.

Salim Khan broke his silence earlier this morning and called the criminals “jaahil.” He also shared that the family has been restricted from publicly discussing the matter since the police investigation is underway. However, the officials have advised Salman Khan to continue his work schedule as planned.

