Not Ranbir Kapoor, But Saif Ali Khan Was Imtiaz Ali’s First Choice For Rockstar!

Apart from the news of him about to become a parent again, Saif Ali Khan is also making headlines for his recent interview full of unknown revelations. While his Omkara trivia is making news since last evening, did you know it was him who was Imtiaz Ali’s first choice for Rockstar and not Ranbir Kapoor? Yes, you read that right. Saif himself confirmed this and below is exactly what he said.

The Tanhaji actor was in confession mode recently when he appeared on Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter Neha. It was here where he spoke about being offered Rockstar first and later doing Love Aaj Kal with Imtiaz Ali. He also spoke about Vishal Bhardwaj’s much-celebrated adaptation of Othello, Omkara.

Talking about being offered Rockstar, Saif Ali Khan said, “I was offered, Imtiaz wanted to make Rockstar, but we made Love Aaj Kal instead. And then he made it with Ranbir. His first offer to me was this film called Rockstar.”

It was after which the conversation shifted to Omkara. Saif Ali Khan narrated how Vishal Bhardwaj wanted him to be butt naked for a scene. He expressed how shocked he was on hearing that.

