We always have someone in mind when we think of swapping a Hollywood star cast with Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan is one name that always pops up when Indian fans think of Professor in Money Heist. However, another strong candidate for Álvaro Morte’s character is Ayushmann Khurrana.

Time and again, fans have discussed who will suit best as the Professor. After all, he is the heart and soul of La Casa de Papel and one of the best characters. Both SRK and Ayushmann have that charm and the suitable looks and right talent to nail Morte’s character.

At the end of the day, only one of them will get the majority of the preference. There are already debates and discussion happening on Quora and Reddit among Money Heist fans. But it is never clear among Shah Rukh Khan and Ayushmann, who will suit as Professor the best! Well, Koimoi has conducted a poll for all the fans and our followers.

In this poll, you get to vote for your favourite actor among Shah Rukh Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Who do you think will portray Professor the best if Money Heist is ever made in India? Well, shoot your votes below all the La Casa de Papel fans!

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana had shown interest in playing the Professor when season 4 was out. Last year, there were also reports of Shah Rukh Khan planning to do an Indian version of Money Heist. So let’s see who wins the great battle of votes!

