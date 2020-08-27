Actress Preity G. Zinta on Thursday went down memory lane and shared a throwback image with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

“Look what I found in my old pictures @iamsrk Don’t ask me how I have this… I just do #throwbackthursday #Ting,” Preity Zinta captioned the picture on her official Instagram handle.

The post is a throwback image where Preity Zinta looks mesmerizing in black thigh boots and a sultry little dress. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan looks the ever-charming self in a pair of denims and a blazer.

Fans of the two stars loved the snapshot of Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan and naturally so. “Hahaha love this pic, please do a film together again,” a user commented. “Good old times,” another one wrote.

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Mani Ratnam’s “Dil Se” in 1998. The two actors later worked together in several successful films like “Kal Ho Naa Ho” (2003), “Veer Zaara” (2004) and “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” (2006).

Must Read: Mahesh Manjrekar Gets Extortion Calls From Abu Salem Gang; 35 Crores Demanded

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube