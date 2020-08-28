There is no denying that Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan are a fabulous team. These two have given fans a memorable film Dear Zindagi back in 2016. This film never gets old and is still one of the favourites of many.

Ever since SRK and Alia created their magic on-screen, fans want to see them together again. And today we have news which will surely bring a smile on your face. Read on to know more.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt are collaborating for a project. But, there is a little twist in the story. The Baadshah may not face the camera this time but just step in as a producer.

The Fan actor’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment has planned on making a women-led comedy film. With what we hear, the first narration of the script has already taken place with Miss Bhatt.

As per the portal’s report, Alia Bhatt has loved the script and is keen on taking on the project. However, it was reported that the Sadak 2 actress would be waiting to hear the final script and only then take a call about signing the film with Shah Rukh Khan’s production house.

A source informed, “Among the many projects on Red Chillies Entertainment’s roster is a woman-led comic-drama. The first round of narration has happened with Alia, who has expressed her interest in the subject. She will hear the final script in the coming months, post which she will sign on the dotted line. The makers have a few directors in mind and will zero in on one soon. The film is likely to go on floors by early next year.”

Well this is some really exciting news, isn’t guys? What do you think about Alia Bhatt stepping in the comedy genre?

Must Read: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare To Premiere On Netflix In September!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube