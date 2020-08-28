After staying silent for a long time, Rhea Chakraborty has finally spoken up. She is the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. It happened after the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against her in Bihar. Since then, everyone was waiting for the Jalebi actress to speak up.
Yesterday, Rhea gave several interviews to some news channels. In the interviews, the SSR’s ex-girlfriend said that all the allegations against her are baseless and false. She even said that the way she and her family is being treated, she has to fight for #JusticeForRhea along with #JusticeForSushant.
It didn’t take much time for Twitter users to trend the hashtag #JusticeForRhea. Under this hashtag, some people are coming out in support of her. There are also those who are slamming and trolling the actress. Some people have asked justice for her and Sushant Singh Rajput as well.
Trending
On Twitter user wrote, “I think @Tweet2Rhea shld be given a fare chance.She is a prime suspect but not proven guilty. I undrstnd the fr @itsSSR, i too am a big fan bt we shld nt spoil any other life as well. Ask for justice but lets not give our own verdicts
#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput
#JusticeForRhea”.
Another person tweeted, “Some of the lies that rhea chakraborty said about ankita lokhande in the interview,pointed out by ankita in this post do read, Ankita never claimed she talked to sushant on phone after 2016
#Ankita #Justiceforrhea.”
Read a few tweets below:
today i seened the interview of riya chakravarti.and i feel we are doing so wrong with riya. she is also a citizen of our india and that the truth also will out threw cbi.and aajtak do so gd work.☺and i started #justiceforrhea for indiangirl #justiceforssr @aajtak @Tweet2Rhea pic.twitter.com/skazZTZ4vX
— tushar aryan (KARTIK ARYAN) (@tusharkhatik1) August 27, 2020
I think @Tweet2Rhea shld be given a fare chance.She is a prime suspect but not proven guilty.I undrstnd the ❤️fr @itsSSR,i too am a big fan bt we shld nt spoil any other life as well.Ask for justice but lets not give our own verdicts#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #JusticeForRhea pic.twitter.com/LNeFe35fhG
— singh (@Event_Schemer) August 27, 2020
After seeing #JusticeForRhea is trending no 1 on tweeter pic.twitter.com/z3hJAblrcf
— aesthetic_111 (@mhapankar_omkar) August 27, 2020
Some of the lies that rhea chakraborty said about ankita lokhande in the interview,pointed out by ankita in this post do read, Ankita never claimed she talked to sushant on phone after 2016#Ankita #Justiceforrhea pic.twitter.com/5KIhZgiPt2
— Rishi (@Rishixvi) August 27, 2020
Rhea @Tweet2Rhea is facing Media Trials .For some paid media houses she is a mere tool for TRP shoot out.
REMEMBER – She is innocent unless proved Guilty.#JusticeForRhea pic.twitter.com/ef3ffz5TCD
— Hamza Yasir (@hamzatweets0) August 27, 2020
After seeing #JusticeForRhea is trending no 1🤦♂️ sab moh maya hai🙂 pic.twitter.com/j7jP2m3rRX
— Jai kishan 14 (@jaikishan_14) August 27, 2020
After seeing #JusticeForRhea is trending no 1🤦♂️
Few words for paid users pic.twitter.com/aAGgr5qwXe
— MAYURESH THOMBARE (@MAYURESHTHOMBA3) August 27, 2020
Now ppl asking justice for #RheaChakraborthy..guys plz can’t you see d whole interview was well prepared, even reporter supporting her in whole interview & skipping few relevant questions..@arnab5222 arnab Sir will ask better ques to reveal d truth..can’t support #JusticeForRhea pic.twitter.com/ekxMkVXwQg
— Anamikadolly👩💻 (@Anamikamaihuri1) August 28, 2020
#JusticeForRhea have u guys lost your mind ? Yeh trend kar rahe ho ? This is what she actually wanted. And she did it so well. Wow guys 🙏🙏 ek interview se sab bhul gye…. pic.twitter.com/KSj2d7UdVp
— sukanya ghosh (@sukanya55096035) August 27, 2020
LOL who is trending #JusticeforRhea kya mazak hai 😹 pic.twitter.com/75oPhTyJiv
— opinionated (@scarwoody) August 27, 2020
#JusticeForRhea
Rhea is innocent until proven guilty…Shame on Indian media who defame people for TRP with their spicy content.@Tweet2Rhea pic.twitter.com/ZQiGsI0JPx
— Vipin (@vipeinyadav) August 27, 2020
What do you think of Rhea Chakraborty and #JusticeForRhea trend? What do you think will happen next in Sushant Singh Rajput case? Let us know your thoughts.
Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s June 14 Pic Clicked By Meetu Singh Leaked; Family Lawyer Says Earlier Pics Were Morphed
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube