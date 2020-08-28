After staying silent for a long time, Rhea Chakraborty has finally spoken up. She is the prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. It happened after the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against her in Bihar. Since then, everyone was waiting for the Jalebi actress to speak up.

Yesterday, Rhea gave several interviews to some news channels. In the interviews, the SSR’s ex-girlfriend said that all the allegations against her are baseless and false. She even said that the way she and her family is being treated, she has to fight for #JusticeForRhea along with #JusticeForSushant.

It didn’t take much time for Twitter users to trend the hashtag #JusticeForRhea. Under this hashtag, some people are coming out in support of her. There are also those who are slamming and trolling the actress. Some people have asked justice for her and Sushant Singh Rajput as well.

On Twitter user wrote, “I think @Tweet2Rhea shld be given a fare chance.She is a prime suspect but not proven guilty. I undrstnd the fr @itsSSR, i too am a big fan bt we shld nt spoil any other life as well. Ask for justice but lets not give our own verdicts

#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput

#JusticeForRhea”.

Another person tweeted, “Some of the lies that rhea chakraborty said about ankita lokhande in the interview,pointed out by ankita in this post do read, Ankita never claimed she talked to sushant on phone after 2016

#Ankita #Justiceforrhea.”

Read a few tweets below:

What do you think of Rhea Chakraborty and #JusticeForRhea trend? What do you think will happen next in Sushant Singh Rajput case? Let us know your thoughts.

