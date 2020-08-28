Kangana Ranaut has been creating a lot of noise. She’s quite active with her stance on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Recently, we saw her blasting Rhea Chakraborty over her controversial interview. She also previously shared about Bollywood’s addiction to cocaine. In a series of tweets, the actress mentioned about how many A-listers would be behind bars if investigated.

Kangana in her tweet had written, “If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood”

But did you know Kangana Ranaut was accused of doing drugs on a daily basis? It was her former boyfriend Adhyayan Suman who had made these serious allegations against the actress. He claimed that the Panga star would consume hash on a daily basis. Just not that, she allegedly also offered him to do cocaine with her.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Adhyayan Suman had said, “I did hash with Kangana Ranaut 4-5 times. Yes, she asked me to take cocaine.” He further added, “I said no, I don’t want to do it. I didn’t see her doing cocaine regularly, but she did have hash regularly.”

Furthermore, when the journalist asked him what if Kangana refutes all of these claims? To this, Suman said, “Fair enough. She would anyways refute it, she will not accept it. If her conscience is clear, she should accept what I’m saying. If not, she can counter it and this can go on.”

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman were together during 2009. Their infamous split included allegations of black magic, physical abuse and a lot more.

