Kangana Ranaut has been openly sharing her opinion on Sushant Singh Rajput case. Since Day 1, she has been pinning the blames on the Bollywood mafia. And she wasn’t entirely wrong. As statements surface online, most close friends have accepted that SSR was indeed hurt over the #MeToo allegations. Also, the fact that he didn’t get any recognition post-Sonchiriya and Chhichhore hurt him too.

Yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence. She gave a detailed interview to a leading TV channel. From the drugging to controlling Sushant – the 1.5 hours interview covered it all. While many understood her perspective, there also remains a section who called for a boycott. They believe that an accused shouldn’t be allowed to do something like that.

Many have started supporting Rhea Chakraborty ever since. #JusticeForRhea is now trending along with #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput. But Kangana Ranaut has a different perspective. She has slammed Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend yet again.

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and reacted to the entire interview. She also dragged Mahesh Bhatt, Javed Akhtar into the row.

She wrote, “Only 2 things to take away from #RheaChakrobarty interview,first she said Movie mafia discredited and harassed him also planted organised smear campaigns which broke his mind,2nd she did not say that after that vultures like her and Mahesh Bhatt killed him again #ShameOnAajTak”

In another tweet, Kangana mentioned, “Fact #Sushant had no fear of flying who came up with this tacky script? Mahesh Bhatt or Javed Akhtar ?”

Not just Mahesh Bhatt and Javed Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap has also now been dragged into the matter. As per a report by Times Now, it was the Sacred Games director who provided numbers of these ‘friendly journalists’ to Rhea Chakraborty. He suggested her to meet these people and give them an interview to put forth her side of the story.

