Sadak 2 To Be Sanjay Dutt's Most Worthy Comeback Since His Release?

Sadak 2 is set to release in a few hours from now. While the film has been in news for all the reasons (except for its core content), one fact that still makes this Mahesh Bhatt directed film truly special is the mighty presence of Sanjay Dutt. He is one man who has so far been unscathed as far as pre-release noise is concerned, and if the feelers so far give out any indication, he would truly emerge as the star of the show.

Audiences, who have loved him over the decades, won’t settle for anything lesser either.

After all, ever since his release from prison, Sanjay Dutt has appeared in number of films but none has actually realized his true potential and actually presented him on screen in a way that his fans would want.

In Bhoomi he played an angry father but then it missed the mark, Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 featured him as a worn out gangster, Kalank had moments but one missed quintessential Sanjay Dutt histrionics, Prassthanam was quite good for the first half before it came crashing down and Panipat had sparks of his spirited self but then the movie couldn’t cover the distance.

In comparison, Sadak 2 promises a lot since there is a tender side of Sanjay Dutt which is on display, something that takes a dynamic shape when confronted with the evil [Makrand Deshpande]. From taking on Maharani (Sadashiv Amrapurkar) heads-on in order to save the love of his life (Pooja Bhatt) to now protecting Alia Bhatt in her fight against a guru, Sanjay Dutt has indeed moved on from one generation to another.

Moreover, he is reuniting with the man [Mahesh Bhatt] who gave him his most definitive role at the beginning of his career, Naam. Considering the decades that have traversed in the middle of this all, expectations are that nothing short of truly worthy would be on display when Sadak 2 arrives tonight.

Of course, one can expect quite a few hashtags and trends to emerge all over again closer to the release timing and even post that. However, one just hopes that Sanjay Dutt’s performance in a tailor-made role is powerful enough. For an actor who has been a superstar for a really long time, the least that he deserves is to be seen and heard for it’s true worth and not manufactured noise.

