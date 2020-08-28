Fans were left worried when the news of Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with cancer broke in. While he has been making frequent visits to Kokilaben Hospital, the latest update is that the actor has acquired a five-year visa for the US, and is planning to leave at the earliest. As per reports, he will be treated in the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, New York. Below are all the details you need to know.

The KGF: Chapter 2 actor was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. There was buzz that he was planning to leave for the US. But later it was being reported that his involvement in the Bombay Blast is becoming a roadblock in getting the US visa.

Turns out, Sanjay Dutt, who has gone through a chemotherapy session in the city itself, has acquired a 5-year visa on medical grounds. The actor will be accompanied by wife Maanayata Dutt and sisters Priya and Namrata. Daughter Trishala Dutt is already living in New York.

Taking about the same source in an India.com report said, “Sanju had applied for the visa as soon as he learnt of the diagnosis. However, initially, it wasn’t easy to get the clearance since the actor was among those convicted in the 1993 Bombay blasts. Fortunately, one of his close friends helped the actor secure a five-year visa on medical grounds. He is expected to fly to New York with Maanayata and Priya, where he will pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre.”

“Sanjay Dutt was considering travelling to Singapore if the US plan did not materialise. Thankfully, everything has worked out swiftly, and he is expected to leave at the earliest,” the source added.

