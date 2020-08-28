Is Rhea Chakraborty’s SHOCKING Claim Against Sushant Singh Rajput's Mother True? Sister Denies, Netizens Start Digging
Is Rhea Chakraborty’s SHOCKING Claim Against Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mother True? Sister Denies, Netizens Start Digging

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has become one of the most mysterious cases of all times. With each passing day, the case takes a new turn. Every single minute a new truth comes out from the hiding. All this is leaving everyone confused.

Recently, almost after two months, Rhea Chakraborty decided to break her silence with an explosive interview. During an interview with a news channel, Rhea claimed that Sushant’s mother, who passed away, also suffered from depression.

The Jalebi actress also said that Shweta Singh Kirti wrote a detailed post about mental health and had mentioned about their mother in the same. The actress went on to add that the post was deleted after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed the FIR.

Well, the Kedarnath actor’s sister declined all these accusations. But, the fans were not satisfied and wanted to dig deep into this matter themselves. Some fans started their hunt for Shweta’s alleged post on mental health and found Rhea to be talking the truth.

Check out the tweets by fans below:

Well, one user posted Shweta Singh Kirti’s alleged post about mental health.

On the one hand, where some netizens are supporting Rhea Chakraborty, there is another claim made by her which fans refuse to believe. In an interview with a news portal, she claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput did not step out of his room in Paris for three days. Following this, a video of the late actor living it up in Paris has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Sushant is seen enjoying Disneyland Paris.

We just hope that the truth prevails soon and Sushant can rest in peace.

