Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has become one of the most mysterious cases of all times. With each passing day, the case takes a new turn. Every single minute a new truth comes out from the hiding. All this is leaving everyone confused.

Recently, almost after two months, Rhea Chakraborty decided to break her silence with an explosive interview. During an interview with a news channel, Rhea claimed that Sushant’s mother, who passed away, also suffered from depression.

The Jalebi actress also said that Shweta Singh Kirti wrote a detailed post about mental health and had mentioned about their mother in the same. The actress went on to add that the post was deleted after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed the FIR.

Well, the Kedarnath actor’s sister declined all these accusations. But, the fans were not satisfied and wanted to dig deep into this matter themselves. Some fans started their hunt for Shweta’s alleged post on mental health and found Rhea to be talking the truth.

Sushant’s sister @shwetasinghkirt has deleted her post on FB where she talked about how her mother lost her life due to depression…

She was lying all the time 🤦‍♂.. Rhea is right.. pic.twitter.com/UJTsYJfu4D — Abhishek dwivedi (@abhishek_srkfan) August 28, 2020 Shweta Singh Kirti tried to promote her Ashram business back in 2011 n said her mom had depression so Rhea on that part is right , Sushant held resentment against his dad fr that. Nothing against the dad bt Shweta has deleted the post ! why? #RheaChakraborty #RheaChakrobarty pic.twitter.com/tuWlUtfPNW — Mstruthseeker (@Mstruthseeker1) August 27, 2020 I promise you my man to keep fighting for you and for our respectable lovely and beautiful family forever till the last breath and never allow anyone to damage or destroy our family reputation ✊😢❤️#WarriorsForSSR #CBI4SSR — NONA❤️ SUSHANT (@nonayousef7) August 16, 2020

Well, one user posted Shweta Singh Kirti’s alleged post about mental health.

Rhea was right abt Shweta playing games infact Shweta Singh Kirti wanted to promote her ashram business back in 2011 n sell her mother’s depression she recently deleted that post frm fb ! Sushant had resentment towards his father since he left his mother #RheaChakraborty pic.twitter.com/V6DECH35Ef — Justice For Sushant – Possible Killers revealed ! (@HinduFighter1) August 27, 2020

On the one hand, where some netizens are supporting Rhea Chakraborty, there is another claim made by her which fans refuse to believe. In an interview with a news portal, she claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput did not step out of his room in Paris for three days. Following this, a video of the late actor living it up in Paris has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Sushant is seen enjoying Disneyland Paris.

She is saying #SSR was in his room in paris for straight 3 days and he didn’t come out of his room in #Paris !!! Hello hello, here is d proof of him enjoying in disneyland Paris… Wat a liar she is 😡 #claustrophobia #rajdeepsardesai https://t.co/qaonlvUXjC — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 27, 2020

We just hope that the truth prevails soon and Sushant can rest in peace.

