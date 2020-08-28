Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for his big release and one of the most awaited shows of this year, The Family Man 2. The Season one was a hit and fans all across the country have been desperately waiting for next season. Meanwhile, the Satya actor took to his Twitter to share some good news on his next collaboration.

Sharing the good news on Twitter with all his fans, the veteran actor announced his collaboration with the maverick filmmaker, Anubhav Sinha.

Manoj Bajpayee shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days @anubhavsinha बस थोड़ा इंतेज़ार !!”

And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days @anubhavsinha बस थोड़ा इंतेज़ार !! pic.twitter.com/GDU2opBxsh — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 28, 2020

Reacting to the news, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Can we just fast forward the wait !”

Can we just fast forward the wait ! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 28, 2020

Manoj immediately took to his Twitter to reply Pannu and wrote, “Ek hafta bas”.

Ek hafta bas 🤗🤗 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 28, 2020

Now, the first thing that crossed our mind, is Taapsee Pannu also a part of this collaboration? Or the Manmarziyaan actress is excited to witness the best of both worlds like us!

Nevertheless, this announcement made our day and we can’t wait for the good news already.

Meanwhile, we wish all the luck to Manoj Bajpayee and the team of The Family Man for their upcoming season.

