The Family Man Fans Assemble! Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Already Renewed For The Third Season

The Family Man is one of the most successful series in current times. The second instalment of the show is one of the most anticipated shows of this year and now there’s some good news coming in for all the Manoj Bajpayee fans here. The show has already been renewed for the third season.

The release date of the second season hasn’t been revealed yet but fans are speculating that it will most likely release in October this year.

Even before the premiere of the second season, the makers have revealed that it has been renewed for the third season. Yes, that’s correct.

According to reports by Devdisource, the makers, Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru, are already working on the conceptualising and plot for the third season.

A while ago, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Bajpayee spilled the beans on the second season and said, “Family Man is already shot. It’s getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online.”

He further added, “The report that is coming in is fantastic. I am so happy. It (Family Man Season 2) is going to be bigger and better that much I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) from South and she is going to be the latest addition to our series.”

It’ll be interesting to see Samantha Prabhu and Manoj Bajpayee coming together in the second season of The Family Man and we can’t wait for it already!

The Family Man featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani focused on personal as well as professional life of a middle-class man who is (secretly) an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C. The show ended on a cliffhanger with fans across the globe waiting to know what happens now that the gas has been leaked.

