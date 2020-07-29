Rhea Chakraborty Files A Petition In Supreme Court For Transfer Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Investigation From Bihar To Mumbai

Rhea Chakraborty has apparently filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The investigation regarding the actor’s death is still going on in Mumbai. However, a new twist came when the late actor’s father KK Singh filed a complaint against Rhea in Patna police station. His complaint alleged Rhea for abetting Sushant’s suicide.

He also alleged Rhea for using Sushant for his money and stealing his cash, laptop, jewellery, credit cards before leaving his house on 8th June. Along with Rhea, KK Singh also filed a complaint against her family under multiple sections.

A team of police officers from Bihar had reached her house today but Rhea Chakraborty was found missing. Now the latest update is that the actress and alleged girlfriend of Sushant has filed a petition in Supreme Court. She has requested to transfer the Bihar case to Mumbai.

According to the DNA report, the application says that police from two different states cannot investigate one case. As per Rhea’s lawyer, while the investigation is already going on in Mumbai, it’s illegal to file a complaint in Bihar regarding the same case. Rhea’s lawyer also added that the complaint registered in Bihar is overlooking Supreme Court’s earlier decisions wherein it has transferred the FIR of the same case registered in several states to the state police which started with the investigation first.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty hasn’t spoken up yet about the KK Singh’s allegations on her and her family regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 and the fans are still trying to overcome the shock. Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara started streaming on Disney + Hotstar from July 24.

