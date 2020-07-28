Bengali film actor Saswata Chatterjee worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in his last release. Saswata has penned an emotional social media post on Tuesday for the late actor.

Sushant worked with Saswata in “Dil Bechara”, which opened digitally last weekend, Saswata, who plays the on-screen father of heroine Sanjan Sanghi in the film, also thanked the other actors of “Dil Bechara” and director Mukesh Chhabra in a post shared on his verified Facebook page.

“It has been an overwhelming experience to be a part of #DilBechara. A memorable journey that will forever stay with me. Grateful to the audience for all the love. Thank you Mukesh Chhabra for introducing me to Mr. Basu. Had made beautiful memories with my reel daughter, Kizie Basu (Sanjana Sanghi). A special thank you to Mrs. Basu (Swastika Mukherjee), without whom the role of Mr. Basu would’ve been incomplete. Sahil Vaid. You were too good! Lots of love to you, hopefully we would share screen next time.

SUSHANT….. you are in my heart. You felt like family to me. Your smile, your bear hugs would always stay with me. Thanks to the entire team behind #DilBechara,” Saswata shared on Facebook about DB and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Apart from emotional reactions of fans to the romantic tragedy, and the film has opened to good reviews, although critics did note how “Dil Bechara” is a frame-for-frame lift of the Hollywood original “The Fault In Our Stars” in most crucial sequences.

