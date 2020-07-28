Amitabh Bachchan Slams Trolls Who Hope He Dies Of COVID-19: “May You Burn In Your Own Stew”

Yesterday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital. However, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are still undergoing treatment for COVID-19. They tested positive with coronavirus more than a week ago.

As soon as the news came out about Bachchans getting diagnosed with COVID-19, many fans started praying for them. A lot of them even kept havans and pujas for Big B’s quick recovery. However, some trolled the actor very badly and even wished for him to die. The Gulabo Sitabo star has now responded to the same in his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan mentioned about the anonymous trolls who said to him – “I hope you die with this Covid”. The megastar wrote, “Hey Mr Anonymous… you do not even write your Father’s name,… because you do not know who Fathered you… there are only two things that can happen… either I shall die or either I shall live. If I die you won’t get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name… pity.”

“The reason for your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan… that shall no longer exist… !! If by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers,” added Amitabh Bachchan.

Big B penned, “I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!!

.. all I shall say to them is .. ‘ठोक दो साले को ‘”

Amitabh Bachchan concluded his post by slamming the trolls, “May you burn in your own stew !!” Click here to read his full blog.

We hope for the speedy recovery of both Big B and Abhishek Bachchan.

