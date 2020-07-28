Adnan Sami Reveals He Was Offered An Award In Return Of A Free Performance: “I Told Them To F*** Off”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been talking about the various wrong aspects of Bollywood. Recently he shared how award functions here are negotiations and nothing else. Supporting his claim is Adnan Sami, who has revealed that he was once offered an award in barter to a free performance. Read on to know more.

Sharing an article, Shekhar Kapur on his Twitter handle wrote, “Bollywood film awards are not an appreciation of creativity, but a negotiation. Will you dance for me on stage if I give you an award? Terrific fearless expose by a journalist once in charge. Must read.”

The tweet reached Adnan Sami, who decided to narrate his part of the story. Sami revealed how he was told to perform free in return of an award. He also revealed that he turned down the offer and will never buy an award.

“Absolutely correct! I have faced similar ‘negotiations’ where they have wanted me to perform free of charge and bag the award… I told them to F*** Off- I will never ‘buy’ an award!! My dignity & self respect is all that I will take into my grave- nothing else!!,” Adnan Sami wrote.

This is not the first time a celeb has called out the award system in Bollywood. Before Adnan Sami, it was recently when Abhay Deol spoke how his and Farhan Akhtar’s name was demoted from the leading nominations. Abhay spoke how for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik was nominated in the lead category and the other two in supporting.

