KRK Trolls Jacqueline Fernandez For Calling Bollywood A 'Beautiful Fraud', Asks "Has Salman Refused To Give Her A Film?"

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK minces no words when he bashes someone. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, the self-proclaimed critic has talked nonsense about almost every Bollywood celeb. His latest target is actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

The reason he bashed Jacqueline is for her recent interview in which she called Bollywood a ‘beautiful fraud’. She talked about her struggles and her journey in the film industry.

The statement that pissed KRK is from Jacqueline Fernandez’s India Today interview. The Kick said, “I realised something about the industry that it is the most beautiful fraud in the world. I have been here for ten years and I have come here from nowhere. What we do is not real. As actors, whatever we do is always a show. And it is a skill to be able to do that. One thing that I learnt is be the best talent you can be, be the most hard-working person, but at the same time, the industry requires you to also be a people’s person. It’s very important to be a people’s person in this industry.”

Kamaal R Khan trolled and questioned the actress if she isn’t getting movies from Salman Khan. KRK tweeted, “Actress #JacquelineFernandez was staying with Salman at his farm house for almost 3 months and now she is calling #Bollywood a beautiful fraud. Unbelievable! Has Salman refused to give her a film?”

Check out the tweet below:

Actress #JacquelineFernandez was staying with Salman at his farm house for almost 3 months and now she is calling #Bollywood a beautiful fraud. Unbelievable! Has Salman refused to give her a film? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 28, 2020

What do you have to say about his new KRK matter? Let us know in the comments below.

