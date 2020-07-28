It’s been more than the month that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away but the grief to the loss is still the same. Police have been investigating the suicide and interrogating people back and forth including his alleged ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakroborty, Mahesh Bhatt, Rumi Jaffrey and earlier today CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta.

Ever since the death of Chhichhore actor, a lot of people have been talking about nepotism, Kangana Ranaut in particular and is asking for a CBI investigation for his suicide case.

According to Gulf News, the Kedarnath actor was in the process of talking to a huge publishing house to get his book published. A senior editor has had a meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput thrice to discuss and propose the book. Now, the question that is raising eyebrows is despite having three meetings at Rajput’s house, nothing materialised and what was it that he wanted to write in the book?

Earlier today, Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh revealed why the family isn’t seeking a CBI investigation and said, “We were waiting for Mumbai police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports.”

The news of Sushant’s demise came as a shock to the entire nation and we still couldn’t believe that he is no more.

Last Friday, Disney Plus Hotstar released Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie, Dil Bechara and it has gotten an enormous response from all across the country. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi and is a Hindi remake of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’.

