Elli AvrRam Recalls The Time When She Made Cockroaches & Lizards Her 'Friends’

Elli AvrRam rose to fame with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss and since then there has been no looking back for the actress. The Inside Edge actress has done some great work including films like Mickey Virus, Malang and The Verdict – State vs Nanavati.

Elli is a Swedish actress who always wanted to become a Bollywood actress since she was very young.

Talking to Pinkvilla about the hardships she faced initially when Elli AvrRam came to Mumbai she revealed that she had stayed with a conservative Indian family and that she used to dress up in Indian attire so people wouldn’t look at her in a weird way.

The Mickey Virus actress then decided to move out of the house but revealed that she got a small place filled with cockroaches and lizards and soon became her ‘friends’.

“It’s very difficult to rent an apartment here. You’re foreigner; you’re a single girl, and an actress also. It’s like a big ‘No’”, Elli said.

Elli AvrRam further added, “It took me three years to move from Sweden to India as my dad was very strict. I used to convince my dad that I want to be a Bollywood actress. I worked at a jewellery store, and saved money to come to India. My dad was impressed by my efforts, and also scared that his daughter was going to a far off different country.”

We are very proud of you Elli! More power to you.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!