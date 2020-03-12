Anubhav Sinha is currently basking the success and glory of his last outing, Thappad, that was headlined by Taapsee Pannu. While the filmmaker has some credible films like Mulk and Article 15 to his credit, actor Manoj Bajpayee says that Anubhav Sinha is not what he portrays himself to be on social media.

In the process of talking about his struggles as an actor, Manoj Bajpayee has revealed some rather dirty secrets about Anubhav Sinha, but it is all in good humour. Bajpayee has revealed that it was Anubhav who made him leave his village when he was a very young boy, there was a point in his (Bajpayee’s) life where he was thrown out of all projects that he was signed for in one single day!

But it was the one anecdote that Manoj shared about Anubhav Sinha that has us shell shocked. Speaking to Mid-Day, The Family Man actor said, “Anubhav Sinha used to tell me, ‘Do you know how much this drink costs?’ He used to rub it very hard. ‘This is Scotch, do you know what is the difference between Scotch and Whisky?’ he used to say. I used to hate him. But this is how Anubhav Sinha is. He used to keep Scotch for himself and serve Old Monk to his poor friends, no matter how social he is on Twitter.”

Opening up about how he met Sinha, Manoj said that it was actually in Delhi when he passed out of the Aligarh Muslim University as an Engineering graduate and began assisting him on a play. It was after a few years that Sinha asked a rather reluctant Bajpayee to come to Mumbai and try his luck with films. Bajpayee said that it was Anubhav who got his flight ticket done too because Manoj found the trip from Delhi to Mumbai to be out of his budget back then.

On the professional front, Bajpayee will soon return with the much-loved Amazon Prime series The Family Man 2. He will reprise his character of Srikant Tiwari and will be pitted against a new and powerful adversary.

