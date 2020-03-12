Post Sooryavanshi Climax Row, Rohit Shetty Unfollows Katrina Kaif On Instagram?

Sooryavanshi team stuck themselves into controversy when Rohit Shetty recently in an interview made a remark on Katrina Kaif. The director revealed about one of the incidences when he told the actress that no one would notice her blink amidst a bomb blast scene with three supercops (Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh & Ajay Devgn) in the frame. Fans did not take that well and started trending #ShameOnRohitShetty.

The entire row was blown out of proportion when fans alleged that Rohit Shetty has insulted the Zero actress by telling her that no one will see her amidst three big actors. Post a lot of backlash and ruckus created over the social media platform, Kat took to her Instagram and clarified the air and set the records straight saying nothing of sorts really happened.

Now, as per some recent reports, Rohit Shetty post the entire row has unfollowed the Kay Beauty owner on Instagram. While Katrina Kaif can be seen following her Sooryavanshi filmmaker, looks like it’s going to take the former some time to get over the unnecessary scenario and the unwanted publicity.

Meanwhile, Katrina recently clarifying the entire matter took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Dear friends and well-wishers, I normally do not comment on media reports or articles… But in the case, the comment made by Rohit Sir, has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said ‘No one will look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening’, this is not what was said.”

She further concluded her stand as, “I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit Sir said, there are four people together in the frame, and a bomb blast happening. No one will notice you BLINKING. Even inspite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything right from Cinema to my character and more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been entirely taken out of context. Hope y’all have a great day,” concluded her note.”

