Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif BREAKS Silence On Rohit Shetty’s ‘No One Will Notice You’ Remark

Since today morning, Rohit Shetty has been grabbing the headlines for his recent statement on Katrina Kaif. It all happened after the Sooryavanshi director allegedly during the shooting of the climax scene in the movie told Katrina Kaif, ‘who will even notice you?’ when she asked for a retake. This even led to netizens going berserk and trending #ShameOnYouRohitShetty. Now, the leading lady is coming out in the open and breaking her silence over the issue.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif reportedly had asked Shetty for a retake as she ends up blinking her eye during the climax scene in Sooryavanshi, while she’s walking alongside ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh, ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay Kumar and ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn. The director as per reports replied, ‘no one is going to look at you.’ Fans took to Twitter and slammed the filmmaker of using such a statement.

Katrina clarifying the entire matter took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Dear friends and well-wishers, I normally do not comment on media reports or articles… But in the case, the comment made by Rohit Sir, has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said ‘No one will look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening’, this is not what was said.”

“I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit Sir said, there are four people together in the frame, and a bomb blast happening. No one will notice you BLINKING. Even inspite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything right from Cinema to my character and more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been entirely taken out of context. Hope y’all have a great day,” concluded her note.

Check it out below:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!