Post Hindi Medium & Angrezi Medium, Dinesh Vijan To Now Come Up With Chinese Medium

Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium is just a few days away from its release and the anticipation is high. Meanwhile, producer Dinesh Vijan has left the fans of the franchise more excited as he announced that they are planning for a third instalment Chinese Medium and below are all the details.

Dinesh recently during the promotion of Angrezi Medium opened up on making it a franchise. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he said, “Since education is a universal subject, it should be. There are plans for a Chinese Medium, but it would all depend on my friend Irrfan Khan.”

While revealing where the idea came from, he said, “Hindi Medium released in China and was a hit. Angrezi Medium, too, will find its way there in a few months. I was in the country four weeks after the first film opened on April 4, 2018, dining at a private room in one of the restaurants when one of the waitresses, having heard that the producer of Hindi Medium was there, came running to tell me she’d seen the film with her young daughter and it had really connected with her. That set me thinking.”

Meanwhile, Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to hit the big screens on March 13. The music album and the trailer of the film has been received with love and the film is an awaited one.

