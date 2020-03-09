Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra’s Ex-Flames Akanksha Puri & Mahira Sharma Turn A Roadblock For His Swayamvar!

Paras Chhabra has gained a lot of popularity via Colors’ controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The trending topic of discussion during his journey remained to be his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri along with his growing closeness with co-contestant Mahira Sharma. Now, Paras may have moved onto his swayamvar show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, but his contenders clearly aren’t over his past.

In a recent promo video shared by the makers, Heena Panchal along with other 2 contestants can be seen confronting Paras Chhabra over his behaviour. The Splitsvilla fame actor slams the women for linking him with Mahira Sharma and even goes onto reveal why he left Akanksha Puri and what he disliked about her.

“Mai abhi jo khundak khaake aya hu na. Agar tum bolte ho ki Akanksha ka kya problem tha, toh uska bhi yahi problem tha. Baat hoti thi 2 mins, aasu shuru and mai ho jata tha irritate. Ro ro ke ek toh jata rahe ho, aur usme sympathy le rahe ho,” Paras can be heard saying in the video.

(I’m annoyed right now. If you ask what was Akanksha’s problem, this is exactly what was her problem. We would talk 2 mins, she’d start crying and I’d get irritated. You cry, and then ever gain sympathy for it.)

Meanwhile, when one of the contestant alleges that he’s trying to find Mahira Sharma in them, the actor replies, “Aap sab me mai Mahira ko dhundne ki koshish kar raha hu, aapne yahi bola na? Matlab bahar tera jo ek bestfriend hai ladka, tu us ladke ko mujhme dhundti hai? Toh mai tum sabse Mahira ko kaise dhund sakta hu?”

(You’ve been saying that I’m trying to search Mahira in all of you? If you have a friend outside of this place who’s a boy, do you find him in me? No, right? Then, how can you say the same about me?)

Check out the video below:

