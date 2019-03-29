Hindi Medium 2: Details About Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Extended Cameo’ REVEALED!

There’s a reason to rejoice for all the ardent fans of Indian satirical drama, Hindi Medium, as one important news about its sequel had just broke in. The first part featured Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in lead roles. While Irrfan Khan is retaining the role of Delhi businessman Raj Batra, it is now learnt that Kareena Kapoor Khan is roped in for the female lead.

As per the report in PeepingMoon.com, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in an extended cameo, with her role restricted only in the second half of Hindi Medium 2. The actress to kickstart her shooting schedule in London. Also, the newbie Radhika Madaan will be playing the character of Irrfan’s teen daughter.

The project was surrounded by the clouds of unsurety after Irrfan Khan was detected by a rare type of cancer. The work on the sequel apparently started in full swing as the actor returned from London after the treatment. The movie will be helmed by Cocktail fame Homi Adajania.

Actor Irrfan Khan, who returned to India last month after receiving neuroendocrine tumour treatment in London, was spotted at Mumbai airport.

According to the photographs that surfaced online, Irrfan can be seen avoiding paparazzi at the airport as he chose to hide his face with a muffler. He was spotted wearing a pink jacket and camouflage pants.

However, it was not clear where the “Piku” actor was heading to.

Back in March last year, Irrfan had revealed that he has been diagnosed with a rare tumour. Soon after, he went to London for treatment.

