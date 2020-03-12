Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 6: Continues To Have A Good Run

Baaghi 3 Box Office: It is turning out to be one good run. After a fantastic Tuesday which saw 14.05 crores coming in, the film kept the footfalls running on Wednesday as well with 8.03 crores been collected at the box office. This is quite good as the fall from Monday collections of 9.06 crores is very minimal and that too when a big holiday of Holi fell in between.

The Tiger Shroff starrer has fought off the initial scares well and is now enjoying consistent eyeballs in a day to day basis. Of course, the virus scare is still there and that is impacting the collections which would otherwise have stayed at least double digits everyday. Still, the lifetime collections of the Ahmed Khan directed film will now come out as quite good as the 100 Crore Club would be reached by Saturday itself.

For Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 is turning out to be yet another hit. The film has already collected 84.97 crores and will go past the 90 crores mark today. After the film dipped a bit on Saturday, it didn’t seem like the case but then ever since Sunday, Baaghi 3 has been holding off quite well and is turning out to be a good enough success.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

