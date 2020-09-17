The Akshay Kumar-starrer Pad Man has been selected as the opening film at the second edition of Indus Valley International Film Festival. The digital film festival will be held between October 2 and October 10.

“My film ‘Pad Man’ will be the inaugural film on October 2. I will be giving an opening remark on the same day. There will be some fantastic films from all across South Asia there. I feel there is no better way to be connected to the world except through such amazing films in these very difficult tones of isolation,” said “Pad Man” director R. Balki.

“Pad Man” released in 2018 and it features Akshay Kumar with Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

The film festival will include film screenings, workshops and masterclasses, interaction with celebrities, and music concerts. The Rajat Kapoor directorial “Kadakh” is scheduled to premiere at the festival this year.

Harsh Narayan, founder and creative director of the festival, said: “My idea behind this film festival is to focus on creativity for international relations and social change.”

Akshay Kumar recently confirmed that his upcoming horror-comedy, Laxxmi Bomb, will premiere digitally on November 9, on the occasion of Diwali.

“Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega (This Diwali, along with money, one explosive bomb will also come to your houses). Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali,” Akshay Kumar tweeted.

He also shared a teaser video of his transformation from Laxman to Laxmmi in the film. The teaser opens with a caption, “When the outcast becomes outraged”, with Akshay appearing as a moustached man who transforms into a transgender.

“Aaj se tera naam Laxman nahi, Laxmmi Hoga (your name isn’t Laxman but Laxmmi from today),” a voice says in the background.

In the clip, a bleeding wound is seen forming at the centre of Akshay Kumar’s forehead as he transforms.

