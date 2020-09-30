Bigg Boss 14: Prince Narula To Join Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan & Gauahar Khan; Is It Following Roadies’ Format?

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to make a grand premiere on the 3rd October. Here is a piece of great news for Prince Narula fans. The Roadies judge is all set to join Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan in the BB14 house. The reports even claim that the Salman Khan’s show will follow Roadies format where previous season’s contestants will act as mentors to the new contestants. Read the full article to know the details.

Prince Narula participated in season 9 of Bigg Boss and won it. The season was memorable due to Prince and Yuvika’s sizzling chemistry.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Prince Narula will act as mentors in Bigg Boss 14. The report read, “These mentors will allegedly guide the contestants on how to plan their game inside the house and pave their path to Bigg Boss 14 finale and eventually win the trophy. However, there’s no clarity on what role these mentors will be playing inside the house and for how long they will plan their stay.”

According to a report by Pinkvilla, “Gautam Gulati was also offered to be part of Bigg Boss 14. He happens to be one of the most loved and famous contestants of the reality show and the makers were also keen on getting him on board for this season. Although Gautam showed his interest, he had to eventually turn it down, since the show got pushed and the new dates clashed with a film shoot that he’s committed to.”

It’s already known that this year’s Bigg Boss is very different from the previous seasons where the contestants will enjoy some never-before-seen luxuries. There will be a mall, a mini-theatre, spa, and a restaurant-style corner inside the house. Reportedly, Contestants will be able to enjoy the benefits of these items by winning their chance through luxury tasks.

We have already confirmed you that Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, Sneha Ullal and Shehzad Deol are all set to enter Bigg Boss 14. Now, we are excited to see how Prince Narula, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will mentor the contestants. How excited are you for Bigg Boss 14? Do share your opinion via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

