A big sigh of relief came in when the state governments allowed television shows to resume shooting. While some shows are all set to make a comeback to the small screen from the next week, some are in a preparation mode. Let’s take a look at television ratings of shows which are enjoying a rerun. The first spot is held by Shaheer Sheikh’s Mahabharat.

Mahabharat garnered a rating of 3.0, as per indiaforums.com. It is learnt that, even in last week’s reports, the show was rocking at the top. The show originally aired during 2013 and 2014.

The second spot is grabbed by Ramanand Sagar’s classic, Krishna, with a rating of 2.3. It originally aired from 1993 to 1997.

The third spot has been held by Ramanand Sagar’s cult, Ramayan. It bagged a rating of 2.2. It’s been quite historic in its rerun and still enjoying an impressive run.

The fourth and the fifth positions are held by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. The shows bagged a rating of 1.5 and 1.2 respectively.

Meanwhile, Doordarshan created history during the lockdown by emerging as the most viewed channel in India for the week that ends on 3rd April. BARC added that the channel saw an unprecedented jump of 40,000 per cent in its viewership.

BARC’s report noted that the four episodes of “Ramayan” garnered an average of 28.7 million impressions. All the four episodes of “Ramayan” garnered 6.9 billion viewing minutes, adding that on an average each episode of “Ramayan” got 42.6 million tune-ins.

