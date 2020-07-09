Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans! There’s A HEART-BREAKING News For You All

Shooting for television shows has resumed for almost two weeks. Fresh episodes will soon start airing from 13th July 2020 on major channels like Star Plus, Zee TV, etc. It was believed that shooting for SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah would resume after granting permissions.

The show is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi. The shoot has not resumed yet. The main reason for this seems to be safety regulations, as the show boasts a big number of actors.

According to Pinkvilla, “The makers are deliberating on how to go forward in the best possible way. They are worried for the safety of the cast and crew and with the restrictions in place, how to accommodate a huge cast like theirs and bank episodes.”

The report continued, “Plus, not all the cast members are on the same page and have raised their respective concerns which is why the delay in resuming shoots. They are also weighing other options to shoot which is not risky and safe for all.”

Other Sab TV shows like Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga, Bhakharwadi, etc. have resumed shooting. The official date of airing is not known yet.

In the interview, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi said, “The biggest challenge for me is how to ensure the safety of all my cast and crew members. Secondly, it is such a difficult time and comedy is such a difficult genre, how to give that happiness quotient in every episode. Thirdly, the rainy season has commenced and there are so many regulations, we will have to work very hard, it is not easy.”

