Television actress Charu Asopa, who started her acting career with Zee TV’s show ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo,’ is in the television industry for a decade now. She has been a part of many hit shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai’, ‘Baal Veer’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and ‘Tashan-E-Ishq’.

While Charu Asopa enjoys a great reel life success, it seems that all is not well in her personal life.

Asopa got married to actress Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen in 2019 in Goa. It was a great three-day celebration where they tied the knot as per Rajasthani as well as Bengali rituals. Charu loved Rajiv so much that she changed her name from Charu Asopa to Charu Sen, the very next day of their marriage.

But It’s been reported that all is not well between the couple and Charu has even dropped her husband’s surname from her name. As per the reports, “Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication.”

When an entertainment portal asked Rajeev about the same in June, he had rubbished all the rumors of their separation. Amidst all the speculations about their relationship, Charu has posted a cryptic picture on Instagram which says, “Bahut Hanste ho, Tute ho kya?”

Not even that, the couple has even deleted their wedding photos from their social media too. Actions indeed speak louder than words. And as of now, Charu Asopa is in Mumbai while Rajeev is still in Delhi.

What are your views on this broken marriage reports?

