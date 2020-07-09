Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Ankita Lokhande’s BF Vicky Jain Bombarded With Abuses, Limits His Comments

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has created a stir all across. On one hand, the family is still mourning the untimely demise. On the other hand, actors like Shekhar Suman are demanding a CBI probe into the case and even fans are calling it a murder. Several actors like Salman Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Karan Johar have been trolled. Now, the latest on the list is Ankita Lokhande’s beau Vicky Jain.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. They soon fell in love and dated for over 6 years before calling it quits in 2016. The late actor then sparked romance rumours with Kriti Sanon, and last dated Rhea Chakraborty. Lokhande too moved on with her life and got engaged to beau Vicky Jain.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, eyes have been on Ankita Lokhande. In fact, many industry members including close friend Sandip Ssingh has mentioned how she kept him sane. The Manikarnika actress remained tight-lipped and has not opened up about his demise yet. This hasn’t caught up very well with netizens who have been constantly backlashing her.

And it didn’t end there. Trolls are now targeting Ankita Lokhande’s fiancé Vicky Jain over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The businessman has been bombarded with abuses. Users are asking him to even leave Ankita. There may have been a section of users defending the couple, but looks like the hatred isn’t ending anytime soon.

Owing to it all, Vicky has now limited comments on his social media profiles. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Previously, Rhea Chakraborty, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday are amongst other celebs who opted for the same option.

Do you feel it is fair to spread hate against these celebs or their family members? We’re sure Sushant Singh Rajput never wanted that.

