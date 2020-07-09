Shweta Tiwari's Husband Abhinav Kohli Misses Son Reyaansh: "It’s Been 1 Month & 23 Days Since Your Mummy Separated Us"

Shweta Tiwari is a big name in Indian Television. Her character ‘Prerna’ in the original version of the show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ made her a household name. The ‘Hum Tum Aur Them’ actress is currently playing the character of ‘Guneet Sikka’ on Sony TV’s show ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.’ She tied the knot with ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013. It was her second marriage after a failed one with Raja Choudhary. But unfortunately, this marriage could not get successful too.

Shweta Tiwari had accused Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence and even got him arrested in the past. But now Abhinav Kohli is grabbing all the headlines by claiming that Shweta does not let him meet his son Reyaansh. He even accused her of calling cops when he went to meet his son on May 14th.

Abhinav Kohli recently took to Instagram to tell how badly he misses his son Reyaansh. The actor posted a picture of his son and wrote, “😔 I miss you. It’s been 1 month and 23 days since your mummy separated us. I love you beyond words and surely by God’s grace I will hug you tight very soon.”

Abhinav even accused Shweta Tiwari of treating him like a servant. While talking to an entertainment portal, he even claimed that she did not even let him meet his son Reyaansh even on Father’s Day 2020.

However, Shweta hasn’t spoken up anything regarding the whole matter, but we are sure she is not the one who takes everything silently. As and when an official statement comes from her, we would be the first one to tell you.

