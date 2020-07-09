Sushant Singh Rajput Row: Bihar Court Rejects Case Filed Against Salman Khan, Karan Johar & Others

It seems like the controversies surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death won’t end anytime soon. On June 14, the actor died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He left no suicide note and was said to be in depression. However, people blamed nepotism as the reason for it. A lot of people on social media shared how Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, and others had boycotted him in the industry.

In the latest news, a local advocate in Bihar named Sudhir Kumar Ojha had filed a petition against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, SLB and others. As reported by PTI, Sudhir had filed the petition to the Bihar court. However, his plea was rejected by Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. The Chief Judicial said that this matter lay outside Bihar court’s jurisdiction.

Sudhir Kumar Ojha had filed this petition 3 days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. In his witness list, he mentioned Kangana Ranaut’s name. The Panga actress was the first big celebrity to blame nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood post SSR’s death.

But Sudhir Kumar Ojha doesn’t want to stop. He told the reporters, “I will challenge the CJM’s decision before the district court. Bihar is in pain over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. We must act to bring those, who drove a jovial young man like him to take such an extreme step, to justice.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is doing a thorough investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They are currently focusing on professional rivalry matters. So far they have interrogated more than 25 people. Recently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was interrogated for 2 hours. The actor talked about his contract with Sushant and the reasons he replaced the late actor in his films.

