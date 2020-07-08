Telugu star Rana Daggubati now has a following of four million on Instagram.

Rana shared a screen shot of his profile on Instagram, highlighting the 4M following on the web-site.

“Now the force is 4 million …. Hell ya thank you for the power,” he wrote on the snapshot.

A lot has clearly been happening in Rana’s life this year. In May, Rana Daggubati confirmed his roka with Miheeka Bajaj.

On the work front, he will next be seen in “Haathi Mere Saathi”. The tri-lingual film has been shot across two countries — in forest locales of Kerala, besides in Mahabaleshwar and Mumbai in India, and in Thailand.

Rana is the protagonist in all three titles. While Pulkit Samrat plays Rana’s parallel lead in the Hindi version, southern actor Vishnu Vishal essays the role in “Kaadan” and “Aranya”, the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film.

The heroines in all three versions are Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

The movie is inspired by the unfortunate event of humans encroaching upon the elephant corridor in Kaziranga, Assam. The film traces the narrative of a man, essayed by Rana, who dedicates his life to protecting wild animals.

Rana made his acting debut with the Telugu blockbuster “Leader”. He made his Hindi film debut with the 2011 release, “Dum Maaro Dum”.

The actor is known for his work in films like “Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum”, “Baby”, “Baahubali: The Beginning”, “Naatkal”, “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion”, “Rudramadevi”, “The Ghazi Attack”, and “Nene Raju Nene Mantri”.

