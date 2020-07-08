Kannada TV Actor Susheel Gowda Dies By Suicide

The entertainment industry is in a state of shock following the sad demise of Kannada TV actor Susheel Gowda. The young actor committed suicide at his hometown in Mandya, Karnataka.

Susheel Gowda is popular for appearing in Kannada serial Anthapura. He was soon to make his big screen debut in the Kannada film industry with a movie titled Salaga, in which he was supposed to play a police officer.

However, the exact reason behind Susheel Gowda’s decision to take the extreme step is yet to be known. The police is presently investigating the case.

Apart from acting, Susheel Gowda was also very fond of fitness which is quite visible through his Instagram handle. Most of his pictures and videos have been shot at the gym, with the actor totally focused on training and lifting weights.

The actor was also a fitness trainer and was into modeling as well.

Following the news about Susheel’s death, his Anthapura director Aravind Kaushik took to Facebook to mourn the loss. The director shared a picture of the late actor along with a caption that read, “Sad news I heard . Susheel Gowda who played the lead in the tv serial Antahpura that I directed is no more. Rest in Peace.”

