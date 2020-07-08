Law New Poster Out: Ragini Chandran Gets Intense For The Upcoming Legal Kannada Drama

The makers of the Kannada film “Law” have released a new intriguing poster featuring actress Ragini Chandran.

The crime-thriller revolves around Nandini, played by Ragini, to fight for justice against a gruesome crime. Taking on the legal system with the help of her mentor, the movie raises voice against the injustice and crime committed against women.

Piquing the excitement with the poster, Amazon Prime Video handle shared: “Who will decide what is right and wrong? Trailer out soon. #LawOnPrime, premiering on July 17!”

The legal Kannada drama is directed by Raghu Samarth.

On why Ragini opted for “Law” as her debut movie, she said: “It’s definitely the script because doing movies is not something I had been planning, it was definitely not in my pipeline. But the script is what got me in especially when our director Mr. Raghu Samarth came in and narrated the script. He told me about the background of the character and the complete story that revolved around it, which was a very strong and impactful plot. I didn’t see myself doing a romantic film as my first one so I thought this movie is great as first choice for my debut.”

