Jagdeep Passes Away: From Ajay Devgn To Ranveer Singh, Bollywood Stars Mourn The Death Of The Sholay Actor

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep who was loved by the audience for playing several amazing characters in Hindi films passed away recently. He was 81 and died owing to some health-related issues.

As the news of Jagdeep’s death broke, a shockwave went through the industry. Many admirers, big personalities, fans, and Bollywood stars took to Twitter and Instagram and shared their grief.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote, “Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul”

Gulabo Sitabo actor Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, “RIP #Jagdeep sir! Your contribution to the industry will always be remembered. Thank you for the laughs. Thank you for the memories.”

💔 RIP #Jagdeep sir!

Ranveer Singh also shared a throwback picture of Jagdeep on his Instagram account and paid respects.

RIP Jagdeep Sahab … Remember shooting with you during Life Partner and cracking up with laughter all through the scene.. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have got that chance to work with you..

Shilpa Shetty who starred along with Jagdeep in her film Rishtey wrote a long note for the veteran actor. Her post read as saying, “Extremely saddened by the news of Jagdeep ji’s demise.😔💔I had the good fortune to share screen space with him in Rishtey, such wonderful comic timing, in his inimitable style and an even more wonderful human being ❤️ Heartfelt condolences to @meezaanj, @jaavedjaaferi @navedjafri_boo & the entire family🙏🏻

Sending love, prayers, & strength to cope with this difficult loss #RIPJagdeepJi”

Other celebs like Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Tusshar Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and many others also mourned the death of the actor.

Born on March 29, 1939 as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, Jagdeep acted in over 400 films. He is best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy’s blockbuster Sholay (1975). New-generation Bollywood buffs would recall him as Salman Khan’s father in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Andaaz Apna Apna (1994).

Jagdeep started his career as a child artiste in BR Chopra’s 1951 release, Afsana, starring Ashok Kumar, Veena and Pran. As a child artiste he also worked in the Raj Kapoor-produced Ab Dilli Door Nahin, KA Abbas’s Munna, Guru Dutt’s Aar Paar, Bimal Roy’s Do Bigha Zamin and the AVM-produced Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke.

Later, he would make a mark with roles in films such as Bhabhi (1957) and Barkha (1959).

Jagdeep’s golden patch would begin with GP Sippy’s 1968 film Brahmachari, starring Shammi Kapoor. His comic role in the film was widely appreciated. Through the seventies, eighties and the nineties, he became a familiar face in Hindi films, essaying the goofy funnyman in film after film.

His last-released film is Masti Nahi Sasti in 2017. The Ali Abbas Chaudhary-directed comedy also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever and Prem Chopra.

May his soul rests in peace!

(Inputs from IANS)

